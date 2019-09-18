“Homegating”…Delicious recipes & tips to celebrate game day

Not in the mood for tailgating, but still want to throw a party to support your favorite team? Why not stay at home and try “homegating instead?!”

Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley shares some tasty, easy dishes that are perfect for the “homebody” in you!

1: Farm Rich

FarmRich.com

Farm Rich is one of America’s favorite frozen snack and appetizer brands, offering flavorful food for your game day “homegate,” whether entertaining just your family or what feels like a packed stadium. Find these and more in the freezer section at your local grocery store and online. I get them from Meijer, but there’s a helpful product locator on FarmRich.com.

• Cheddar Cheese Curds: Made from real Wisconsin cheddar and ready in minutes, you can bring this Midwest staple to your table for game day. Good source of protein.

• Loaded Potato Skins: A game day classic made easy with Farm Rich: crispy Idaho potato skins stuffed with 100% real Cheddar cheese and bacon. Excellent source of protein.

• Jalapeño Peppers: Mild stuffed peppers with a little kick balanced by a smooth layer of cream cheese. 100% real cream cheese.

• Avocado Slices: Cut from premium Hass avocados and coated with an ancho chile pepper breading, these Avocado Slices also come with a Jalapeño Ranch dip in the box!

• Mozz Sticks: America’s favorite Mozz Stick, made with 100% real mozzarella cheese.

2: Easy Blended Street Tacos

www.mushroomcouncil.com

It’s National Mushroom Month! Mushrooms are powerhouses of nutrition. They are rich in vitamin D, B vitamins, and fiber. They are sustainable, as well as a good source of Umami, so they add a deep flavor to any dish you include them in. One of the best ways is to use them with any beef recipe, as a way to bump up the nutrition, flavor, and pack in the portion sizes for pennies. This is a favorite to use on game day! Enjoy.

50/50 Blended Tacos

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup water

1 pound of your favorite mushroom variety, finely chopped (suggested: crimini or white button)

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 pound lean ground beef

12 crunchy taco shells, warmed OR iceberg lettuce

Optional garnishes such as chopped avocados, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, green onions, jalapenos, sour cream and salsa (really whatever you want to include as part of the “bar”)

Mix chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, ground cumin and salt in a small bowl. Stir in water and set aside. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chopped mushrooms and ground beef and cook thoroughly, about 7-10 minutes. Carefully drain excess grease if needed. Add seasoning mixture to mushroom-meat mixture and stir to combine. Bring to a simmer and cook an additional 3-5 minutes. To assemble, add about ¼ cup of the 50/50 mushroom-meat mixture to the bottom of the taco shell. Layer with cheese, tomatoes and lettuce, and other favorite garnishes. Enjoy!

In our second Indy Style kitchen segment today, Annessa introduces us to her niece Grace Brown, who’s also an Executive Chef at The Springs of Mooresville.

Annessa calls her the “behind the scenes” magic to her segments. Together, they share some of their top tips to pulling off a good segment, while Grace makes us a delicious Butternut Squash soup for fall!

Butternut Squash Curry Soup

5 cups of diced Butternut Squash

2 Onion (diced)

1 Apple (diced)

3 cups Vegetable broth

2 cups Heavy Cream

2 tsp. Curry Powder

Salt/Pepper to taste

2 cups Coconut milk (reduce by half on the stove)

Step 1: Sauté butternut squash, onions, curry powder, and apple until tender.

Step 2: Once tender add vegetable broth and cream bring to a boil and boil for 5 minutes.

Step 3: Pour everything into a blender and blend until smooth.

Step 4: Pour into bowls and pour coconut reduction on top.

*Top with pumpkin seeds and sourdough croutons

Hog Roast at The Springs of Mooresville, September 28th

-5:00pm to 7:00pm

-Free for all ages

-Live Band, Bounce houses

Facebook: Annessa Chumbley, RD

www.AnnessaRD.com