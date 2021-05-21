Indy Style

House of Soul Café serves up food ‘better than your momma’s’

by: Amber Hankins
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The House of Soul Café opened during the coronavirus pandemic in February and blew up through word of mouth and social media!

They say they’re the first soul food restaurant in both Carmel and on the south side of Indianapolis.

Meet Chef Dave Brown of House of Soul Café and check out today’s delicious spread: catfish, fried chicken, yams, greens, mac and cheese and fried chicken!

Here are the restaurant addresses:

  • 4225 S. East St. Indianapolis, IN 46227
  • 9802 N. Michigan Road, Carmel, IN 46032

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.