House of Soul Café serves up food ‘better than your momma’s’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The House of Soul Café opened during the coronavirus pandemic in February and blew up through word of mouth and social media!

They say they’re the first soul food restaurant in both Carmel and on the south side of Indianapolis.

Meet Chef Dave Brown of House of Soul Café and check out today’s delicious spread: catfish, fried chicken, yams, greens, mac and cheese and fried chicken!

Here are the restaurant addresses:

4225 S. East St. Indianapolis, IN 46227

9802 N. Michigan Road, Carmel, IN 46032

