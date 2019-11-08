How Facebook and Score are teaming up to help veterans

On Veteran’s Day, we honor the service and dedication of our military.

Now, just in time to celebrate Veteran’s Day, Facebook is teaming up with the “Score,” a nonprofit network providing new resources to help active military members and veterans.

Joining us today to tell us about the program is Payton Iheme, a Veteran and the Public Policy Manager at Facebook.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/boost/milvethub and https://www.score.org/content/mission-vision-and-values.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY FACEBOOK