How the choices we make affects a watershed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Reconnecting to Our Waterways (ROW), a collective impact group that works to improve and protect Indianapolis’ waterways, will be hosting their annual ROWport event on July 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Municipal Gardens.

This year’s theme will be “Watershed Wonder,” explaining to the audience what a watershed is and their importance. ROWport is a chance for the surrounding community to learn more about the latest happenings with our White River.

ROWport will also have various interactive stations, including live performances, an invasive species/native plant station, and info about their efforts to clear an area of the Municipal Gardens/Memorial Grave site, so that the public can view the White River from this historical area again.

There will also be a continental breakfast provided.

To register, click here.