How the choices we make affects a watershed

Indy Style

by: Indy Style

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Reconnecting to Our Waterways (ROW), a collective impact group that works to improve and protect Indianapolis’ waterways, will be hosting their annual ROWport event on July 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Municipal Gardens.

This year’s theme will be “Watershed Wonder,” explaining to the audience what a watershed is and their importance. ROWport is a chance for the surrounding community to learn more about the latest happenings with our White River.

ROWport will also have various interactive stations, including live performances, an invasive species/native plant station, and info about their efforts to clear an area of the Municipal Gardens/Memorial Grave site, so that the public can view the White River from this historical area again.

There will also be a continental breakfast provided.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Indy Style Featured Guests:

Take a look inside Indy Style's new studio!