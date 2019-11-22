How the United Way meets the needs of the community

Their vision? To make sure EVERY person in our community has the opportunity to thrive. Their hope: That you’ll help give… and join their fight.

Ann Murtlow, President and CEO of United Way of Central Indiana, tells us more about this year’s mission.



What’s been going on at United Way?

• Earlier this year, United Way launched our Impact Funds, three specific initiatives to address poverty in our region. Right now, we have more than 237,000 households and families who are struggling to make ends meet.

• The Basic Needs, Family Opportunity, and Social Innovation Funds create unique opportunities for donors to connect their passions to the issues that our community and our neighbors are facing.

• With Impact Funds, we are in partnership with community-based organizations to help us fight generational poverty and improve the outcomes of the children, adults, and families in our community. We plan to invest more than $50 million into the community this year.

What does United Way do for the community?

• We use data to target the greatest needs of our community. We partner with community-based organizations who can provide solutions to those pressing issues: food insecurity, homelessness, lack of education, financial instability, and access to good paying jobs.

• We involve people all over our region – donors, volunteers, and advocates – to join us in making an impact.

• And we lobby for legislation that impacts our most vulnerable populations and carefully track the success of our work to generate impact at scale.

• Simply put, United Way’s focus is on maximizing the potential of every person in our community.

What are the needs of the community today?

• With over 237,000 households in our region in poverty or at the poverty line, the needs of our community have never been greater.

• Providing our neighbors with essentials like housing and transportation, access to programs and resources that strengthen families, and innovative solutions that break the cycle of poverty are deeply rooted in over a century of work right here in Central Indiana.

• No one person or organization can solve this complex issue alone. We’re here to assemble the volunteers, advocates, and donors who power the work we do everyday to build a better, more sustainable future for people across our region.

How can people get involved? You kicked off the March to Miami Sweepstakes last month. Tell us a little bit about the sweepstakes and why it’s important.

• The March to Miami Sweepstakes has been a great way to get members of our community involved in our work in a fun, meaningful way.

• Through a $20 donation, contestants not only receive a chance to win a prize package to attend the Super Bowl in Miami, but 100% of the proceeds support United Way’s Basic Needs Fund, which provides people with the essentials necessary to not only survive but thrive.

• None of this would be possible without our partnership with the Indianapolis Colts, who we’ve also teamed up with this year to connect fans and community members to unique volunteer opportunities through the Colts #HuddleFor100 initiative. We’re proud to call them community partners.

What is the prize pack valued at?

• The prize package is valued at $3900 and includes hotel, airfare, and two tickets to Super Bowl LIV (54)

How long will the contest run?

• We’ll be selecting one winner each week from now until December 25 who will then be entered in the grand prize drawing in early January. More details on that will be available as it gets closer.

Where can people go to learn more about the Sweepstakes?

• Details on how to enter the sweepstakes and how you can get involved with us can be found on our website, www.uwci.org, where you can also view the official sweepstakes rules.

• We’re also on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @uwci.

