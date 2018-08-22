How to achieve the top 3 things on homeowner's outdoor living wish list Video

When homeowners are shopping for outdoor living spaces, they look for three specific things: shade, privacy, and low-maintenance living.

Randy Sorrell, founder of Surroundings by NatureWorks, shares trendy, customizable options available to create a healthy way of living by getting outside and unplugging.

Surroundings by NatureWorks is celebrating 25 years in business of creating unique custom exterior and interior spaces for clients throughout Central Indiana, from luxurious outdoor living spaces complete with patios, pergolas and outdoor kitchens to gorgeous interior updates for gourmet kitchens and spa bathrooms.