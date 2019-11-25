How to celebrate the holidays in Carmel

There are lots of holiday activities across Indy for you and your family to enjoy, but today we’re focusing on the city of Carmel.

Melanie Brewer, Project Manager, Community Relations & Economic Development, City of Carmel joined us today and brought Santa along to let us know where we can find him this season.

World class holiday shows at the Palladium, gift shopping in the Arts & Design District and City Center, outdoor activities and of course, Santa – are just a few of the unique gifts waiting for you in Carmel.

Here a list of some of the other things happened in the city throughout the holiday season.

Carmel Christkindlmarkt

November 16 – December 24

10 Center Green

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt offers a spectacular blend of traditional German foods and gifts, surrounding a beautifully adorned outdoor ice skating rink. With so much to see and do, the whole family will enjoy exploring the market and making cherished memories. Visit the website for a detailed schedule of events. CarmelChristkindlmarkt.com

The Ice at Center Green

November 16 – February 29

Center Green

Lace up your skates and enjoy our new outdoor ice on crisp winter days and nights in the heart of Center Green. Visit the website to reserve your time on the ice. TheIceAtCenterGreen.com

Holidays in the Arts District

December 7, 2 – 5 p.m.

Carmel Arts & Design District

Experience the wonder of the holidays in the Arts & Design District with elves and reindeer, carolers, trolley rides, a visit from Santa, special activities and more surprises! This event is free and open to the public. CarmelArtsandDesign.com

Holiday Porchfest

December 14, 4 – 6 p.m.

Carmel Arts & Design District

Holiday Trolley

November 29 – 30, December 6 , 7, 13, 14, 20, 21;

Fridays 5 – 9 p.m., Saturdays 2 – 9 p.m.

Carmel Arts & Design District

Enjoy a spin around our city entertainment districts or brave the elements with a brisk stroll along the Monon Greenway. The free Holiday Trolley will stop in the Arts & Design District, Carmel City Center, the Indiana Design Center and Center Green for the Christkindlmarkt and Ice at Center Green. CarmelArtsandDesign.com

Meet Me on Main

December 14, 5 – 9 p.m.

Carmel Arts & Design District

Browse unique exhibits in each of the galleries and enjoy live entertainment, culture and shopping in the Carmel Arts & Design District at the holiday edition of the Second Saturday Gallery Walk. CarmelArtsandDesign.com

