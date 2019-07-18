How to choose and prepare scallops

Do you try and make scallops at home? Have trouble getting them just right?

Well, Andrew Caplinger, Owner, Caplinger’s Fresh Catch, shares a few tips, as he makes his Seafood Alfredo with Texas Brown Shrimp and Scallops!

Also, we learn the difference between dry pack and wet pack scallops.

And did you hear? Caplinger’s was voted top 50 in the country by the Food Network! Take a look: https://www.foodnetwork.com/restaurants/photos/best-seafood-restaurants-in-the-country

To learn more, visit www.caplingersfreshcatch.com.