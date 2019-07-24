How to choose the best stain for wood projects

Indy Style

by: Indy Style

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ever wonder how to find the best stain for your wood project?

Loran Bohall, owner of Bohall Design and Fabrication, joined Indy Style to discuss stains.

Bohall is a 4th generation woodworker and the family history and passion for building custom pieces led him to open my own shop so that he can build furniture that will last lifetimes.

They focus on quality custom wood and steel pieces for businesses and residential projects.

They work with the business owners to design for what they need, and source the materials locally, and then do all of the fabrication in house in their shop.

For more info, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Indy Style Featured Guests:

Take a look inside Indy Style's new studio!