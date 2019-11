Their vision? To make sure EVERY person in our community has the opportunity to thrive. Their hope: That you'll help give... and join their fight.

Ann Murtlow, President and CEO of United Way of Central Indiana, tells us more about this year's mission.

What’s been going on at United Way? • Earlier this year, United Way launched our Impact Funds, three specific initiatives to address poverty in our region. Right now, we have more than 237,000 households and families who are struggling to make ends meet. • The Basic Needs, Family Opportunity, and Social Innovation Funds create unique opportunities for donors to connect their passions to the issues that our community and our neighbors are facing. • With Impact Funds, we are in partnership with community-based organizations to help us fight generational poverty and improve the outcomes of the children, adults, and families in our community. We plan to invest more than $50 million into the community this year.