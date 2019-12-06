How to choose the right Medicare plan

If you have a Medicare health or prescription drug plan, you only have until the end of Open Enrollment, December 7, to make changes to your 2020 plan. Medicare’s new Plan Finder makes it easy to review and compare Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans.

Darryl Means, Sr.- CMS Regional Administrator for Region 10, tells us more.

Plan Finder provides a personalized experience to help you learn about different options and select the coverage plan that best meets your needs. Even if you are happy with your current Medicare coverage, comparing plans pay. Every year, Medicare health plans change in cost, coverage, and participating providers. You might find something that better fits your needs, or you may be able to save on prescriptions and other costs. If you miss the December 7 deadline, you will likely have to wait a full year before you can make changes to your plan.

Medicare Open Enrollment began on Tuesday, October 15 and ends at midnight on Saturday, December 7.

For more information visit: https://www.medicare.gov/plan-compare/#/?lang=en

Produced for: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)