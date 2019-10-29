How to chose trendy design elements for your home that will remain timeless

Tile. Hardwood. Paint and more.

Today on Indy Style, we learn how to incorporate these trendy elements into your project, but still keep a timeless design aesthetic.

Here to help is Erin Aguiar, Co-owner & Designer, Refine Kitchens Baths & Floors.

1. Current Trends:

A. light hardwoods

B. Greens and blues in cabinet colors

C. Patterned tile

D. Grays in everything

E. White Shaker cabinets

F. White and gray marble countertops, tiles ect.

G. Bold tile shapes and patterns

I will bring supporting samples of each.

2. Find a way to integrate one or more into your design project

A. Use the lighter hardwood in a more traditional pattern: herringbone

B. Use the greens and blues in small doses in a kitchen—on the island, or in a powder room or butler’s pantry area, also make sure the door style has softer lines

C. Use the patterned tile in a small area: powder room, laundry room, or in a backsplash

D. There are many shades of gray: find the shade that will best integrate into your existing design landscape, make sure it has the right undertones to allow a more cohesive design with existing materials in the home

E. There are many shades of white. Pick a softer shade so it doesn’t look to modern or stark with existing design landscape

F. Use marble where it can be most impactful and not an area that is used as often: powder room, use quartz that looks like marble, combine marble and tile in backsplash and showers

G. If you like many things that are “trendy” order them from most favorite to least, pick one or two that are most important to you

H. Use the interesting shaped tile in a more traditional material: marble or a crackled aged looking tile

