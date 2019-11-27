How to get 30 outfits out of 10 items of clothing

Have you ever stressed about having a closet full of clothing, but nothing to wear? Has it been on your mind to refresh your wardrobe by streamlining the dressing process?

Do you long to take the stress out of dress? What if we could show you a way to rid yourself of the worry of beginning the streamlining process, just in time to start the new year? Did you know that you can have all of that with a well-defined personal brand?

It’s all possible with the help of Brandie Price, Image Consultant & Makeup Artist! How, you ask? Each month of 2020, Brandi is going to show you visually what a Defined Personal Brand looks like. Starting with December, she will be showcasing different minimal wardrobes and a variety of looks that can be made with each. If you’d like to know how to go from a mere 10 items to 30 gorgeous ensembles, she’ll show you her exact process, including recommended accessories. Each month will yield way to a fresh new look and a fresh new perspective for your styling delight.

Follow along on Instagram for visual inspiration throughout the month at this link

https://www.instagram.com/brandiepriceimage/

We will close it out on the Disclosed Blog January 1st. Subscribe at this link:

https://www.brandiepriceimage.com/

Here you will find all of the details and a good list of substitutions so that you can get streamlined for the year to come! Each month of 2020 will have a different theme.

(Photo Credit: Ed Stewart Photography)