How to get healthy with an Elimination Diet Plan

Tara Rochford shares some recipes from her first book, “The 14 Day Elimination Diet Plan.” On the menu? Chicken Soup with Quinoa and Greens and Buckwheat Banana Pancakes.

Here’s more from Tara, herself:

My goal for this book was to create a workbook and a tool to help individuals act as detectives to help identify what foods they truly are sensitive or allergic to.

Right now, the gold standard for identifying food triggers is to complete an elimination diet with a reintroduction phase. My recommendation is to follow the plan in this book and keep a journal so you can make note of symptoms, changes, the absence of symptoms or changes and then use the journal as you work with your healthcare provider to come up with a plan that allows you to eat as many foods possible.

The beginning of the book walks you through the difference between a food allergy and a food intolerance, what symptoms you may be experiencing, what foods to eliminate, and it includes the 14 day plan with the reintroduction schedule.

The second part of the book is filled with 75 delicious recipes that fit this plan, but are also delicious enough to share with your friends and family.

First, I am going to share one of my favorite soups from the book: Chicken Soup with Quinoa and Greens.

Chicken Soup with Quinoa and Greens

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes, chop the vegetables for the soup while the chicken is cooking

Yield: 4 servings (1 serving = 2 cups)

Quinoa is a naturally gluten free and makes this one pot meal filling and satisfying. The combination of carbohydrates (vegetables and quinoa), protein (chicken and quinoa), and fat (canola oil) make this meal extremely filling – and the addition of fresh dill at the end gives this soup a cravable flavor.

Ingredients:

Poached Chicken

1 lb chicken

1 smashed garlic clove

1 tablespoon fresh oregano, roughly chopped

1/4 of an onion, roughly chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 cups water, or enough to cover the chicken

For the soup

2 teaspoons canola oil

2 carrots, diced small

Half onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

6 cups broth (can use the strained poaching liquid from the chicken)

3/4 cup uncooked quinoa

2 cups poached chicken (recipe above)

1 handful of fresh baby kale

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ cup fresh dill, chopped

Directions:

To poach the chicken, place all of the ingredients for the poached chicken in a medium sized pot. Cover and bring the water to a boil, keep covered and reduce heat to low simmering for 10-14 minutes. The internal temperature of the chicken should be 165 °F. Shred the chicken with forks once cooked. For the soup, heat a large soup pot over medium heat and add the canola oil. Once heated, add the carrots, onion, and garlic. Cook, stirring frequently until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the broth and the quinoa. Bring to a boil, then cover and reduce the heat to low. Cook the quinoa for about 10 minutes. Once the quinoa is soft, add the poached chicken, baby kale, salt, pepper, and fresh dill.

For our second recipe of the day, we are making…

Buckwheat Banana Pancakes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 3-4 minutes per pancake

Yield: 8 pancakes

Despite its name, buckwheat is not related to wheat at all and is naturally gluten free. It is high in minerals as well as many antioxidants. Buckwheat’s subtly sweet and nutty flavor make it the perfect base for these simple and filling buckwheat banana pancakes.

1 cup buckwheat flour

1 tablespoon ground flaxseed (flax meal)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons cane sugar

3 tablespoons canola oil

1 cup rice milk

1 banana, sliced

Canola oil for pan

Toppings: sunflower seed butter and ½ cup blueberries, mashed

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Whisk together the buckwheat flour, ground flaxseed, baking soda and salt. In a separate bowl, combine the sugar, canola oil, and rice milk. Mix the wet and dry ingredients, then gently fold the sliced bananas into the batter. Lightly coat the heated skillet with canola oil. Pour batter onto pan in ¼ cup servings. Cook the first side for 1-2 minutes, or until the top begins to bubble and the edges brown and dry out. Flip and cook the second side for 1-2 minutes, or until easily lifted from the pan. Pancake color will be darker than traditional pancakes due to the color of buckwheat flour. Repeat with remaining pancakes. Mash the blueberries in a bowl with the back of a spoon or fork. Top with sunflower seed butter and mashed blueberries blueberries.

