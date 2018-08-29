How to give your home a siding makeover

We previously chatted with Jeff Hostetter, founder of JD Hostetter & Associates, about siding, but now it’s time to decide what siding options are available and most appropriate for your home.

Jeff discusses warranties and resale value options when choosing your siding. For example, fiber cement siding has taken over the number one remodel project for resale value, and the warranty will pass on to the new homeowner. Exclusive to Indy Style viewers, you can receive two Pella windows or 6″ Seamless gutters to those who are going with JD Hostetter & Associates for a complete siding, trim & soffit replacement project.

Go to www.jdhostetter.com to schedule your appointment, or call 317-517-7847.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY JD HOSTETTER

