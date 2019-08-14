How to improve your skin through microneedling

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Skinpen is hand held instrument used to perform Microneedling.

Microneedling is a newer procedure that can drastically improve the skin of nearly anyone looking to better the tone, texture, color and overall health of the skin.

This nearly pain-free procedure allows the skin to repair itself with relatively little down time and as few as three sessions.

If viewers call today to schedule, EssenceMD will give a free month’s membership wich will qualify for a $99 upgrade for Skinpen.

Call EssenceMD at 317-581-1212 or visit their website at myessencemd.com for more information.