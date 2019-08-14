How to improve your skin through microneedling

Indy Style

by: Indy Style

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Skinpen is hand held instrument used to perform Microneedling.

Microneedling is a newer procedure that can drastically improve the skin of nearly anyone looking to better the tone, texture, color and overall health of the skin.

This nearly pain-free procedure allows the skin to repair itself with relatively little down time and as few as three sessions.

If viewers call today to schedule, EssenceMD will give a free month’s membership wich will qualify for a $99 upgrade for Skinpen.

Call EssenceMD at 317-581-1212 or visit their website at myessencemd.com for more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Indy Style Featured Guests:

Take a look inside Indy Style's new studio!