How to keep your house cool and save money this summer

As we get into the heat of summer… keeping your house cool and saving money sounds like an oxymoron… but there are simple ways to do both!

Joining us today are brothers and co-owners of Breedlove Dobbs Heating and Cooling Jeff and Tom Rich.

Breedlove Dobbs Heating is also helping keep veterans cool in the Indiana weather. It’s called the Wall that Heals, a three quarter size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D-C, and it will be in Greenfield July 11 – 14 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home.

The Wall That Heals

July 11th-14th

Stillinger Family Funeral Home

1780 W. Main Street, Greenfield

To learn more, visit www.breedlovedobbs.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BREEDLOVE DOBBS HEATING & COOLING