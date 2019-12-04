How to Open a Pomegranate and Simple Ways to Add Pomegranates to Sweet and Savory Dishes

Pomegranates are in season right now! They are a festive red, bursting with antioxidants and filled with fiber. The seeds, called arils, are where the juice, flavor and nutrients are.

Many people are intimidated by pomegranates, so in our kitchen today, Tara Rochford, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Healthy Living Blogger at Tara Rochford Nutrition, shows us a simple way for opening a pomegranate.

How to Open a Pomegranate in Water

Ingredients:

1 pomegranate

Medium bowl of water

Directions:

Score the pomegranate but gently cutting into the skin but not all the way through. Pull the pomegranate apart. In the bowl of water, separate the arils from the outside part of the pomegranate. The skin should float making it easy to discard it from the water. Drain the water and enjoy your pomegranate seeds!

Second segment:

Now that you know how to remove the pomegranate seeds, I’m going to share some of my favorite ways to enjoy pomegranates (but you can really toss them into anything!)

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Pomegranates and Toasted Walnuts

Ingredients:

About 1 lb Brussels sprouts, halved

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon pepper

½ cup roughly chopped walnuts

Seeds from 1 pomegranate

Drizzle with balsamic glaze

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss the Brussels sprouts with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast in the preheated oven for about 30 minutes, or until crisp on the outside. Toast the roughly chopped walnuts in a skillet over medium high heat for about 5 minutes, or until fragrant. Combine the cooked Brussels sprouts, walnuts and pomegranates, then drizzle with balsamic glaze.

Other ways to use pomegranates:

Toss into your favorite pancake batter and cook according to your typical instructions.

Mix into any side salad.

Serve in a yogurt parfait in place of berries or other fruit with granola.

