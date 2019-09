Fall is a great time to travel or to plan your holiday trips.

And now, help is here with a timely new survey from USAA on the best and most affordable places to stay for military families.

Joining us today is Corinne Vela-Zapata, Travel Expert for USAA Insurance, with some timely travel tips.

For more information, visit: www.USAA.com/Vacations.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY USAA