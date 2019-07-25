How to renew your outdoor spaces

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Culture is important to Kourtney Zahn, owner of Chimney & Masonry outfitters.

He firmly believes in nurturing an environment that is fun and comfortable for his employees so they can be comfortable at and in your home.

From updating or repairing an existing outdoor living space, to creating a new one, Chimney & Masonry Outfitters want to help create an inviting space for families to get them more excited to spend time together and make it inviting for friends to enjoy and share in the experiences.

Make sure you join Kourtney’s Coffee Corner for the chance to win free coffee AND a chance to win a fireplace facelift.

Segment sponsored by Chimney & Masonry Outfitters