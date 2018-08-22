How to select clothing for a fall family photo shoot Video

Fall is right around the corner, so it's time to prepare for your family photos!

Shauna Metzger, owner of Lil Bloomers Children’s Boutique, shares trendy options and tips when picking out fall photo outfits.

Don't be afraid to stray away from typical fall colors, such as oranges, browns, and mustards. Pink and navy are very trendy this year and can be perfect for unique fall styles.

Also, Shauna highly discourages everyone matching - coordinating makes the finished product look that much better. Buying two of the same outfit creates a photographer's nightmare, because the outfits blend too much, and you can't tell where one outfit starts and the other ends.

Let your child's personality shine in the pieces you select for him or her. You want them to stand out as individuals, so pick the kids' outfits first, and then, style the adults.

Visit Lil Bloomers Children's Boutique at 876 Logan St. in Noblesville, or shop online at www.mylilbloomers.com.

