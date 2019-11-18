How to take advantage of the low interest rates on mortgages and refinancing

If you’re in the market for a new home, Bailey and Wood Mortgage Lender is a company you need to know. This morning Tawn Hensley their operations manager shared with us the importance of using a local mortgage lender.

Bailey and Wood Mortgage Lender allows you to meet with their consultants face to face or virtually, whichever you prefer. They will also walk you through the entire mortgage lending and home-buying process.

What sets Bailey and Wood apart from other Mortgage Lenders is their passion for giving back to the community. The company holds an annual charity golf outing. They also have a Hometown Hero Program which credits the closing costs for people who make a difference in the community. They also spotlight a hero once a month who receives a prize and is also highlighted on the company’s social media.

They can walk you through the mortgage lending and home-buying process.

Home for the Holidays sweepstakes. Enter for your chance to win free rent of mortgage for a year or a $300 local shopping spree.

You can apply for your mortgage loan at www.bawfg.com.