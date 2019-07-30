How You Can Donate to Indianapolis Teachers in Need of Supplies

For the fifth year, WISH-TV is teaming up with Teachers’ Treasure for the Great Paper Push School Supply Drive.

On today’s Indy Style, Margaret Sheehan, Teachers’ Treasures, and Francita McMichel , IPS Teacher, tell us more about the program and how you can help!

GREAT PAPER PUSH

We’re asking local businesses to collect copy paper, notebook paper, pens and pencils and other school supply items.

The WISH-TV Evening News Team will come by to pick up the donations on Wednesday, August 7.



Not a business, but still want to help teachers? School supply donations may be dropped off at WISH-TV, any Financial Center First Credit Union branch, or area Metro by T-Mobile stores.

To sign up or for more information, visit www.wishtv.com/paper. You can also visit http://www.teacherstreasures.org/.