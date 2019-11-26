How you can help Hoosier veterans through HVAF

HVAF is an organization dedicated to getting Hoosier veterans back on their feet, and you can help them in their mission.

The organization is working to end homelessness among veterans through a unique partnership with U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs and many other community organizations.

HVAF provides housing and re-integration services for homeless veterans and programs to prevent at-risk veterans from becoming homeless.

If you would like to get involved, Bernie Krus, HVAF, VP for support says money is always needed. He says you can also volunteer your time at the food and clothing pantry and donate food and clothes.

For more information go to hvafofindiana.org

