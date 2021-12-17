Indy Style

How you can support AO1 foundation as it uplifts local community

Colton Flifet, 13-year-old camper at AO1 Mountain Movers Adventurer, and Cole Scherbenske, AO1 foundation outdoor ministry director, joined us today to discuss how great it’s been to team up with Carson Wentz, their involvement with the AO1 Foundation, the foundation’s impact and why people should invest in it.

There are many ways you can donate to the AO1 Foundation.

You can click here, and then at the top of the page you will see a “donate” button for the Carson Wentz Foundation. The Colts Quarterback’s foundation is already impacting Hoosiers’ lives on so many levels. Here are other ways you can help give back to our city through this Audience of One Foundation:

$25 – Provides 5 meals from THY KINGDOM CRUMB FOOD TRUCK

$50 – Sports Equipment for Haiti Sports Complex

$1,000 – sponsors an entire food truck run

To learn more about the AO1 Foundation and to get involved, click here. To donate, click here.