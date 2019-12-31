Iced Chai Lattes with a spoonful of purpose

When better to get started on your health journey, then on the eve of a new decade?!

Firefighter Tim says the first step to success is to Start!! The second step to make this New Year’s resolution stick is to be consistent. Commit to putting you and your health first, remember you are doing this for you. The third step focus on what you love about yourself; starting from a positive place is so much better then being down on yourself. The fourth step is to set goals for both long term and short term to help you stay motivated. And the fifth and final goal is to be prepared to be uncomfortable. Starting a new healthier lifestyle of fitness and wellness can have many places that can be uncomfortable. Pushing through a workout can hurt and be difficult, and going to a gym or choosing to exercise over something easier can all be uncomfortable. But once you’ve pushed past that, you’ll see the results of health.