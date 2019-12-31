Iced Chai Lattes with a spoonful of purpose

A drink for you. Some food for them.
Grab a “cup of Joe” at Foundation Coffee Company, and you’ll be helping feed bellies of kids right here in Indianapolis.
Gya Torres, Manager, Foundation Coffee Company, and Matthew Feltrop, Executive Director, The Patachou Foundation, tell us more:
- Foundation Coffee Company opened in November 2019 at 4565 Marcy Lane
- Foundation Coffee Company is a social enterprise of and run by The Patachou Foundation, a local hunger-fighting nonprofit. (This is separate from Patachou Inc. restaurants)
- All proceeds from Foundation Coffee Company benefit The Patachou Foundation and help provide more scratch-made meals, skills, and opportunities for food-insecure students
- The Patachou Foundation serves nearly 2,000 scratch-made meals each week after school at eight Indy-area schools
- In addition to these meals, The Patachou Foundation teaches hands-on food and culinary lessons to students
- In summer 2020, The Patachou Foundation will launch a Food Fellowship for high school students, a paid, six-week summer program centered around the food system. Fellows will learn transferable skills in agriculture, culinary, hospitality and customer service, and career-readiness.
- Students in the Food Fellowship will spend part of their fellowship working at Foundation Coffee Company, learning barista, food safety, hospitality, and customer service skills.
- Iced Chai Latte recipe: 2oz chai syrup, ice, 6-8oz macadamia nut milk (or your choice of milk), sprinkle of cinnamon on top
To learn more, visit foundationcoffeecompany.org.