Indy Style

Ideas to help celebrate holidays at home

The holiday season is in full force and many Americans are getting their shopping done earlier than ever this year.

Lindsay Roberts, gift expert for thegiftinsider.com, is teaming up with Walmart to share the best gift ideas for celebrating the holidays at home.

The national retail federation is forecasting consumers will spend a record 850 billion dollars on holiday shopping this year.

