Indy Style

Ideas to keep kids busy at home during holiday break

My kids are home and the presents are unwrapped now what?

Melissa Jones, founder of the Girls Positivity Club, joined us today with a few ideas to keep them busy this winter while having small moments of connection with them.







Here are some of her ideas:

Create your own board game night

Digital games that involve the whole family (Blooket is her current favorite)

Cooking wars challenge

Indoor sidewalk chalk

Obstacle course

Scavenger hunt

Playing restaurant

Canvas painting

Shaving cream

For more about the Girls Positivity Club visit, Girlspositivityclub.org.