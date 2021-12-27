Indy Style

Ideas to keep kids busy at home during holiday break

by: Tierra Carpenter
My kids are home and the presents are unwrapped now what?

Melissa Jones, founder of the Girls Positivity Club, joined us today with a few ideas to keep them busy this winter while having small moments of connection with them.

Here are some of her ideas:

  • Create your own board game night
  • Digital games that involve the whole family (Blooket is her current favorite)
  • Cooking wars challenge
  • Indoor sidewalk chalk
  • Obstacle course
  • Scavenger hunt
  • Playing restaurant
  • Canvas painting
  • Shaving cream

For more about the Girls Positivity Club visit, Girlspositivityclub.org.

