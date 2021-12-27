Ideas to keep kids busy at home during holiday break

My kids are home and the presents are unwrapped now what?
Melissa Jones, founder of the Girls Positivity Club, joined us today with a few ideas to keep them busy this winter while having small moments of connection with them.
Here are some of her ideas:
- Create your own board game night
- Digital games that involve the whole family (Blooket is her current favorite)
- Cooking wars challenge
- Indoor sidewalk chalk
- Obstacle course
- Scavenger hunt
- Playing restaurant
- Canvas painting
- Shaving cream
For more about the Girls Positivity Club visit, Girlspositivityclub.org.