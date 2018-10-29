IMPD hosts Trunk or Treat on Monument Circle Video

Ghouls and goblins, unite!

"Trunk or treat" comes to Monument Circle and the entire family is invited!

Commander Phil Burton, IMPD Downtown District, tell us the details, including a new feature this year... a costume contest!

WHO: IMPD Downtown DistrictWHAT: IMPD Downtown District Trunk or Treat

WHERE: Monument Circle

100 Monument Circle

Indianapolis, IN 46204



WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



WHY: Trunk or Treat will allow IMPD’s Downtown District to deepen connections with the

community by letting the public to get to know officers in a relaxed atmosphere. During the first-time event, police officers (some dressed in costumes) and businesses will be passing out candy to attendees.



Prizes will be awarded for “Best Costume” and “Best Furry Friend Costume.” IMPD’s Downtown District plans to make Trunk or Treat an annual event.

Businesses can reserve tables to participate in Trunk or Treat for $150. For more information or to register for a table, contact Officer Kimberly Evans at Kimberly.Evans@indy.gov or call 317.327.6515.

IMPD Downtown District’s first-ever Trunk or Treat on Halloween from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Officers will be dressed up with trunks full of candy around Monument Circle

Costume contests for: Best Human Costume and Best Four Legged Friend Costume

Local businesses will also have booths and handing out candy and other treats

Facebook: Facebook.com/IMPDDowntownDistrict

Twitter: IMPDNews