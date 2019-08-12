IMPD Mounted Police Polo Host First Indoor Polo Match Fundraiser

Officer training… barn supplies… buying horses and so much more.

That’s the idea behind the FIRST EVER indoor polo match, which will help cover necessary expenses not covered by the City of Indianapolis.

Chris Golightly – Executive Director, IMPD Mounted Horse Patrol Association, tells us more:

Our Association is a Not-For-Profit group that financially support the IMPD Mounted Patrol. We are funded 100% by private donations – we receive no tax payer $$.

Our annual fundraiser is August 24th at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

First EVER indoor polo match from 5-7pm followed by PolkaBoy live at 730pm.

Tickets are just $25 and ALL proceeds benefit the horses/Officers directly.

Direct link to buy general admission tickets, VIP tickets & sponsorship’s to our August 24th fundraiser at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum:

https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fimpdmountedpatrol.org%2F2019polo%2F&data=02%7C01%7Cjanine.garner%40wishtv.com%7C354c5120790d4ba5b0d808d71abea9e9%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C0%7C637007278534663277&sdata=CkQx5JBl9EApW9Yv0M%2FbBGhoCcSy0pBLI7TUhdv7pAY%3D&reserved=0

https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fevents%2F365147120773748%2F&data=02%7C01%7Cjanine.garner%40wishtv.com%7C354c5120790d4ba5b0d808d71abea9e9%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C0%7C637007278534663277&sdata=4%2BsGDjEyB8ygENrEfBoCfAfQqsG7xc3S5xXoBi7BeUs%3D&reserved=0