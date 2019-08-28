Indiana Authors You Should Be Reading

Grab a cozy spot and get lost in a BOOK, especially when it’s written by an Indiana author.
Jamie Degler, Owner, Turn the Page Bookstore, introduces us to five books of Indiana authors and what they’re all about.
- ABC Indiana , Sweet Dreams Indiana
By Adriane Doherty
- Live Big, Love Bigger by Kathryn Whitaker
- The Key to Christmas by Robert Ross
- Clean Eating for Busy Families by Michelle Dudash
- Race and Football in America: the Life and Legacy of George Taliaferro by Dawn Knight
Website: www.turnthepagewestfield.com
FB: Turn the Page Westfield