Indiana Authors You Should Be Reading

Indy Style
Posted: / Updated:

Grab a cozy spot and get lost in a BOOK, especially when it’s written by an Indiana author.

Jamie Degler, Owner, Turn the Page Bookstore, introduces us to five books of Indiana authors and what they’re all about.

  1. ABC Indiana , Sweet Dreams Indiana
    By Adriane Doherty
  2. Live Big, Love Bigger by Kathryn Whitaker
  3. The Key to Christmas by Robert Ross
  4. Clean Eating for Busy Families by Michelle Dudash
  5. Race and Football in America: the Life and Legacy of George Taliaferro by Dawn Knight

Website: www.turnthepagewestfield.com
FB: Turn the Page Westfield

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Indy Style Featured Guests:

Take a look inside Indy Style's new studio!