Indiana Band Honored with International Award

Congratulations to the Night Owl Country Band!

Just recently, they took home the top prize for the International Singer-Songwriters Association Award for BAND OF THE YEAR Silver!

.. and they’re up for the Josie Awards for Modern Country Band of the Year, Album of the Year ‘Here to Somewhere’, and Entertainer of the Year.

Lead Singer/Bass Player Matt Lee tells us where you can see them play next!

Night Owl Country Band

Matt Lee (lead singer/bass player)

Brett Denney (backup vocal/rythm)

Tim Dooley (lead guitar/harmonica)

Steve Pardue (drums/percussion)

4th Annual Night Owl Halloween Show

Friday October 25th 7pm

Featuring:

The Tacketts, Dustin Huff, Night Owl Country Band, and Rupert from ‘Survivor’.

Tickets are $20 General Admission

or $130 for a table of 8

Every guest recieves a FREE NOCB gift

For tickets, visit www.nightowlcb.com.