Indiana Chefs and Breweries pair up for 12 Chefs of Christmas

Ingredients? 12 talented chefs and Indiana Breweries. Recipe? A Christmas fundraiser for Indy’s Oldest Public Market.

In our kitchen? Robert Graham, Owner and Head Chef, Elena Ruz Cuban Cuisine, and Josie Taylor, Public Relations, Events & Sustainability Manager, Indianapolis City Market.

What we’re making? Mashed plantains, roasted vegetables on a bed of crispy fried plantains topped with a signature aioli sauce!

Here’s more:

The Indianapolis City Market is excited to announce the return of 12 Chefs of Christmas, a food and beer pairing event held in past years to serve as the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, to be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2-5 p.m.

12 Chefs will feature 12 local chefs and 12 Indiana craft breweries working together to provide food dishes created to be enjoyed with specific brews. Attendees will be able to enjoy sample-sized portions of the food and drink. Guests will be encouraged to enjoy full pints of the featured beers, which will be available for purchase in Tomlinson Tap Room during the event.

This will be a casual event taking place in the afternoon on the City Market’s upper mezzanine level, with the first floor of the Market remaining open for regular Saturday business hours. Local DJ Mike Graves will provide live entertainment at the event.

The Indy City Market’s goal is to provide an exceptional dining, gathering, recreational, and event location in Indianapolis and, as a non-profit corporation, it would be impossible to work toward this goal without incredible community support and fundraisers such as 12 Chefs of Christmas.

ABOUT INDIANAPOLIS CITY MARKET:

Indianapolis City Market (ICM) feeds the community and its guests by offering distinct foods, products and services to an environment that preserves and perpetuates Central Indiana’s agriculture, architectural and cultural history. ICM was on the original Plat of the City designed by Alexander Ralston in 1821. ICM’s main Market House celebrated its 131st birthday in November of 2017. Indianapolis City Market Corporation, a nonprofit organization, is governed by a 13-member board of directors appointed by the Mayor and the City-County Council.