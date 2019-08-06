Indiana Chefs Share Award-Winning Recipes Before World Food Competition

How does one win the Indy Burger Battle? Get creative and switch things up!

It was quite the team effort for Erin Gillum, Executive Chef at Spoke & Steele, and her crew, but in the end… she says it was all worth it!

Also in our kitchen today? Cindy Hawkins, Owner & Pastry Chef, Circle City Sweets, who is in the “experimentation” phase with her STUFFED COOKIE recipes for the upcoming World Food Championship.



Team Indiana is a talented and diverse group of Hoosier chefs and home cooks headed to Dallas, TX to compete in the World Food Championships October 16-20. They are representing the State of Indiana as part of the Culinary Crossroads initiative, with backing from the Indiana Office of Tourism Development and other underwriters.

Team Indiana Social Media Handles:

Twitter: @teamindianawfc

Instagram: @team_indiana

Facebook: Team Indiana WFC

“The Early Riser”

English Muffin

8oz Bacon & Beef Blended Burger

American Cheese Slice

Charred Jalapeño

Cherry Lime Jam

Sunny Side Up Egg

–Bacon/Beef Blend-

2:1 Ratio of Ground Beef to Ground House Bacon

-Charred Jalapeño-

Thinly slice jalapeño, and sauté in a high heat pan with a touch of oil. Salt and pepper to taste.

-Cherry Lime Jam-

1# Frozen Dark Cherries

¾ c Granulated White Sugar

¼ t Salt

1 ½ Limes, juice and zest

Macerate the cherries with sugar and then reduce it. Once reduced by ½, add lime juice and zest. Chill.

Butter the split English muffin and toast in a pan on medium eat. Cook burger to desired temperature (burger will be pinker than normal because of the ground bacon). Melt American cheese on top. Spread jam on top muffin and add desired amount of jalapeños to bottom muffin. Cook egg to sunny side up and top burger with egg. ENJOY!!

Raspberry Caramel Stuffed White Chocolate Lemon Cookies

Yields 8 cookies

Ingredients:

Raspberry Caramel

Cocoa Butter 20 grams

Cream 75 grams

Raspberry Puree 230 grams

Granulated sugar 180 grams

Corn Syrup 270 grams

Butter 60 grams

Method:

Boil cream and raspberry puree

Add corn syrup

Sprinkle in sugar

Cook to 115 Celsius

Add butter and cocoa butter

Pour into pan to set up

Cookie Dough

Butter 4 oz

Brown Sugar 1 cup

Sugar 1 cup

Eggs 2

Vanilla 1 tsp.

All purpose flour 3 ½ cups

Baking Soda 1 tsp.

Salt ½ tsp.

Milk 2 T

White Chocolate chips 1 ½ cups

Lemon Zest 1 – 2 lemons

Method: