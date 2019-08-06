Indiana Chefs Share Award-Winning Recipes Before World Food Competition

How does one win the Indy Burger Battle? Get creative and switch things up!
It was quite the team effort for Erin Gillum, Executive Chef at Spoke & Steele, and her crew, but in the end… she says it was all worth it!
Also in our kitchen today? Cindy Hawkins, Owner & Pastry Chef, Circle City Sweets, who is in the “experimentation” phase with her STUFFED COOKIE recipes for the upcoming World Food Championship.
Team Indiana is a talented and diverse group of Hoosier chefs and home cooks headed to Dallas, TX to compete in the World Food Championships October 16-20. They are representing the State of Indiana as part of the Culinary Crossroads initiative, with backing from the Indiana Office of Tourism Development and other underwriters.
“The Early Riser”
English Muffin
8oz Bacon & Beef Blended Burger
American Cheese Slice
Charred Jalapeño
Cherry Lime Jam
Sunny Side Up Egg
–Bacon/Beef Blend-
2:1 Ratio of Ground Beef to Ground House Bacon
-Charred Jalapeño-
Thinly slice jalapeño, and sauté in a high heat pan with a touch of oil. Salt and pepper to taste.
-Cherry Lime Jam-
1# Frozen Dark Cherries
¾ c Granulated White Sugar
¼ t Salt
1 ½ Limes, juice and zest
Macerate the cherries with sugar and then reduce it. Once reduced by ½, add lime juice and zest. Chill.
Butter the split English muffin and toast in a pan on medium eat. Cook burger to desired temperature (burger will be pinker than normal because of the ground bacon). Melt American cheese on top. Spread jam on top muffin and add desired amount of jalapeños to bottom muffin. Cook egg to sunny side up and top burger with egg. ENJOY!!
Raspberry Caramel Stuffed White Chocolate Lemon Cookies
Yields 8 cookies
Ingredients:
Raspberry Caramel
Cocoa Butter 20 grams
Cream 75 grams
Raspberry Puree 230 grams
Granulated sugar 180 grams
Corn Syrup 270 grams
Butter 60 grams
Method:
Boil cream and raspberry puree
Add corn syrup
Sprinkle in sugar
Cook to 115 Celsius
Add butter and cocoa butter
Pour into pan to set up
Cookie Dough
Butter 4 oz
Brown Sugar 1 cup
Sugar 1 cup
Eggs 2
Vanilla 1 tsp.
All purpose flour 3 ½ cups
Baking Soda 1 tsp.
Salt ½ tsp.
Milk 2 T
White Chocolate chips 1 ½ cups
Lemon Zest 1 – 2 lemons
Method:
- Cream butter and sugars.
- Add vanilla and eggs one at a time.
- Add milk
- Add dry ingredients.
- Add lemon zest and white chocolate.
- Scoop dough and place on cookie sheet – create a cup with the dough
- Add a small scoop of raspberry caramel
- Top with another school of cookie dough. Seal the sides
- Bake 350 F until top of cookie looks dry, approximately 12-15 minutes.
- Cool slightly and enjoy!