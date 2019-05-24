Indiana City Brewing Co. celebrates 6 years of brewing Video

It'll be a day of TRIBUTES - a 6th Anniversary Party to celebrate the brewing success of Indiana City Brewing Co.!

Ray Kamstra, Owner/Founder, Indiana City Brewing Co., and Aaron Scamihorn, Artist/Designer and Founder, Craft Brew Doodle Crew, tell us about the fun!

-All day, free cover event and the event and our space (except for the space right by the bar and the burlesque show at 9:30) is family friendly.- Beer Releases - Cherry A La Mode Sour Smoothie, DDH (double dry-hopped) Hazy Tribute APA (American Pale Ale) and Mimi's Tabernacle BBA (Bourbon Barrel Aged) Breakfast Stout- Live Entertainment - Dreadful Greta - 60s Grateful Dead cover/tribute (2-5 p.m.), Lisa Frank & The Trapper Keepers - 90s covers (6-9) and The Rocket Doll Revue burlesque troop from 9:30-11- Food Trucks - Greek on the Go and Beach Bums BBQ- Corn Hole Tournament

In the summer of 2013, Indiana City Brewing Co. began brewing high-quality, handcrafted ales from the pre-prohibition era Bottling House on Indianapolis' near eastside. Since then, th company has received state-wide awards, released several successful series of limited release beers, brewed countless small-batch experimental beers, and have established series of bourbon barrel-aged beers.

Their brewery taproom, the Bottling House, is a place for the craft beer community to come together and local artists to display their work, perform and collaborate. It also serves as a rental space for weddings and other special events. Indiana City's big, full-flavored beers can be found on tap and on shelves at several locations around the city.

To learn more, visit www.indianacitybeer.com.

