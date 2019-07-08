Indiana Derby races into town

… and the race is on!

The 2019 Indiana Derby comes to Indiana Grand Racing & Casino!

Racing Analyst Rachel McLaughlin shares this year’s details, along with a bit of Derby history.

• Gates open at 3PM; the first 2,500 will receive a commemorative 25th anniversary t-shirt while supplies last (begins at 3PM)

• Guests can register to win one of 3 – $2,500 Megabets (drawings will be held at 8:40PM) 3 Megabets will be a single $2,500 win wager on the individual’s choice to win the Indiana Derby) (3 – 8:30PM) – Must swipe your Caesars Rewards card to enter the drawing.

• The first race on IN Derby night goes to post at 5:30 p.m.

• A special 25-year time capsule will be presented after Race 3 with the City of Shelbyville, the Visitor’s Bureau, the Chamber of Commerce and City Planning and Development – the capsule will include items from the 2019 IN Derby to be buried and uncovered in 2045 for the 50th running of the IN Derby

• The Indiana Oaks (Race 8) has an estimated post time of 9:10PM; The Indiana Derby (Race 9) has an estimated post time of 10:02 PM

• Six stakes races on the card with purses in excess of $1.1 million

• Several sponsors this year, including Miller Lite, Tito’s, Fiji Water, Family Leisure and McNamara Florists – Miller Lite is the presenting sponsor

• The official Derby drink is the Silver Jubilee, presented by Titos and will sell throughout the property for $7.

• Shelbyville High School FFA will provide Community Food booths selling cotton candy and sno cones during the evening

• Jeff Saturday will provide a meet and greet with the public from 7:30 until 8:30 p.m. outside the winner’s circle – Saturday will also present the trophy to the winner of the 2019 Indiana Derby

• Peter Lurie, nationally known racing analyst and on-air talent based out of Los Angeles, will be trackside to assist with television commentary for Indiana Derby.

• The Indiana Oaks and Indiana Derby will be broadcast live on WISH TV (not sure this should be mentioned on other media outlets)

• Give $10, Get $10 begins Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 21 on the casino floor – guests can donate $10 and get $10 in casino play in return with all proceeds going to racehorse aftercare programs (this will be featured on July 20 through Empire of Hope, a night dedicated to racehorse aftercare)

DERBY HISTORY

• Celebrating the 25th running of the Indiana Derby at Indiana Grand this season; the race began at Harrah’s Hoosier Park in 1995 and was transferred to Indiana Grand beginning in 2013 when each Indiana racetrack went to one breed at one track

• The race is run at one and one-sixteenth miles and started with a purse of $100,000 – it is now a Grade III event, elevating the status of the race nationally, and goes for a purse of $500,000

• The race attracts some of the top 3 year olds annually and many have competed in Triple Crown races prior to their start in the Indiana Derby, equally solidifying the quality of horses in the race

• Some of the greatest names in horse racing have competed in the Indiana Derby, including Hall of Fame Trainer D. Wayne Lukas and Two-Time Triple Crown Winning Trainer Bob Baffert – Baffert has won the Indiana Derby 4 times (last time with Cupid in 2016 – the first and only grey horse to win the IN Derby)

• Each year, the race has an official honorary chairperson – past honorary chairpersons include David Koechner (Anchorman movies), Bo Derek (movie “10”); John O’Hurley (Seinfeld); Melody Scott Thomas (The Young and the Restless soap opera); Bob Knight (IU Coach) and last year’s honorary chairperson Jason Seaman (Noblesville teacher and coach) – this year’s honorary chairperson is Jeff Saturday (former Colts player and Super Bowl Champ).

• Last year’s winner, Axelrod, went on to compete in the 2018 Breeders Cup Classic; earlier this year, he flew to Dubai and ran in the $12 Million Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse,

To learn more, visit https://www.caesars.com/indiana-grand.

