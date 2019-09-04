Indiana Distillery Nominated for Best Craft Spirits Awards

They’re up for TWO national awards and need YOUR help in securing the top spot!

Adam Quirk, Co-founder, Cardinal Spirits, tells us about their nomination with USA Today and then shows us two simple, but delicious recipes using their Best Craft Rum Distillery Vodka and Rum!



• Cardinal Spirits, the craft distillery in Bloomington, Ind., has been nominated for two of USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards: Best Craft Vodka Distillery and Best Craft Rum Distillery.

• The distillery’s award-winning, highly-rated spirits were nominated by a panel of spirits experts, and daily voting is open to the public now through Monday, Sept. 23. Winners will be announced on Oct. 4. Our excellent spirits earned us the nominations, now we need daily votes to win!

• Cardinal Spirits distills two vodkas: its signature grape-based vodka is one of the highest-rated craft vodkas in the country, with 93 points from Wine Enthusiast. Its second vodka, Pride Vodka, is a special bottling of its signature vodka, and Cardinal Spirits donates 10% of proceeds from each bottle to LGBTQ organizations.

• Meanwhile, the distillery makes two innovative rums: Tiki Rum, a light rum made from cane juice, light molasses, and deliciously fruity yeast, is one of the highest-rated craft rums in the country, with 92 points and a “Best Buy” rating from Wine Enthusiast. Meanwhile, Lake House Spiced Rum is a spice-forward, dry spirit with citrus and subtle vanilla, crafted on a base of Tiki Rum.

• Our vodkas and rums are awesome in cocktails, and they absolutely shine in these two classic cocktails that hit the spot any time of year: Tiki Rum Daiquiri and a Cardinal Vodka Sling

TIKI RUM DAIQUIRI

2 oz Cardinal Spirits Tiki Rum

3/4 oz lime juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

lime wheel, for garnish

Add rum, lime juice, and simple syrup to a shaker with ice, then shake well. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a lime wheel.

CARDINAL SLING

1.5 oz Cardinal Spirits Vodka

1 oz sweet vermouth

.75 oz lemon juice

.5 oz simple syrup

2 dashes Angostura

Club soda, to taste

lemon wedge, for garnish

Add vodka, sweet vermouth, lemon juice, simple syrup, and bitters to a shaker with ice, then shake well. Strain into a large rocks glass filled with ice, then top with club soda and garnish with a lemon wedge.