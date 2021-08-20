Indy Style

Indiana Fashion Week ends with finale show, ‘The Roaring ’20s reinvented’

The second annual Indiana Fashion week is having their big finale show Saturday, and the theme is “The Roaring ’20s Reinvented.”

Raemia Higgins, wardrobe stylist/lead stylist for Indiana Fashion Week, Danelle French, makeup artist, and Christina Lockett, hairstylist, all joined us this morning to talk about the big event and give us a preview of what you can expect at the show.

“We are so excited to be having our Second Indiana Fashion Week founded by Denisha “Dlang” Ferguson. Our first show was in 2019, and we were gearing up to make the 2020 show grand, but due to the pandemic, we pushed it back a year,” Higgins says.

There has been a number of fashion events leading up to the big runway show this Saturday, August 21 at the historic Hilbert Circle Theatre. 8 designers will be competing in the Emerging Designer Competition in which the winner will receive training by fashion industry experts and a manufacturing scholarship valued to help launch and expand their brand!

For more information visit, raemiahiggins.com and indianafashionweek.com.