Indiana native invites emerging producers to pitch their ideas

Unlock the doors of “Hollywood Success” by submitting YOUR fresh, new idea in a LIVE PITCH competition!

What does it entail? How does it work? Here to answer those questions and more is Warren D. Robinson, Development Executive, 13Brains Creative Development Group.



• 13Brains Creative Development Group along with the National Association of Television Programming Executives (NATPE) is providing a platform for emerging producers to pitch fresh, new, unscripted series in a private LIVE PITCH competition format before high level industry executives at the 2020 NATPE Miami Conference and Marketplace in Miami Florida. The winner of the competition will receive ongoing development guidance from 13 Brains as well as high-level executive mentorship sessions. No previous experience required.

• Selected participants will receive one free badge (value $1100) to the 2020 NATPE conference and marketplace but if selected must pitch in person and secure their own arrangements in Miami between January 21-23, 2020.

• A similar opportunity at NATPE 2018 changed Warren’s life and led him to his dream and very lucrative current job. Moving his career from fledgling director to high powered decision maker while still living right here in central Indiana.

• Competitions such as this are crucial to unlocking the doors of Hollywood Success as networking and relationships are more crucial than even talent for long lasting success in the industry.

To learn more, visit 13brains.tv & warrendrobinson on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook

