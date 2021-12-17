Indy Style

Indiana native Jon McLaughlin joins Carmel Symphony Orchestra for this weekend’s performances

Jon McLaughlin, popular Hoosier singer/songwriter, will join the Carmel Symphony Orchestra (CSO), under Artistic Director Janna Hymes, for two CSO “Holiday Pops!” performances on Saturday, December 18 at Westfield High School Auditorium.

The concerts, sponsored by IU Health North Hospital, take place at 3 pm and 7:30 pm. The school is located at 18250 N. Union St., Westfield, Indiana.

All tickets are General Admission – $35 for adults, $15 for students (through Grade 12). Visit www.CarmelSymphony.org and follow the link to Eventbrite to purchase tickets for the performances.

“We are more than excited to have this huge audience favorite join CSO for “Holiday Pops!,” Hymes exclaimed. “Jon’s a local guy from right here in Indiana, he went to Anderson University, and he’s just an extraordinary musician who writes music that touches your soul.

“We’ll be playing a lot of Jon’s own holiday arrangements, and his brother Jeff will be joining Jon and the CSO for a couple of numbers,” she added. “Jeff is a percussion teacher at Westfield, and the school’s Westfield Steel Band will be on stage to perform a song with Jon and a solo selection, so we’re looking forward to that, too!

“’Holiday Pops!’ is one of the very best ways to celebrate your holidays, with some of your most cherished and familiar seasonal sounds,” Hymes said, “so get your tickets now and join us on December 18 at Westfield High School. This is the year to make ‘Holiday Pops!’ one of your very own holiday traditions!”

Carmel Symphony Orchestra has partnered with Hamilton County’s Merciful H.E.L.P. Center and will be collecting items at both “Holiday Pops!” performances to benefit people in need throughout the area. Concertgoers are encouraged to add one or more requested items to holiday shopping lists, and bring them to Westfield High School on December 18 to donate:

• blankets (new or “loved”)

• new hats and gloves

• new socks and underwear (any size/style)

• hygiene items (toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss, deodorant, face or body lotion, soap, shampoo, conditioner, etc).

Collection bins will be located near the auditorium entrance doors for donations to Merciful H.E.L.P. Center.

“We hope all of our CSO supporters will extend the spirit of the holiday season to those in need, and bring along one or more items to the concerts to contribute to Merciful H.E.L.P. Center,” Hymes said. “Merciful H.E.L.P. will ensure that every donation benefits a person in our area who needs that helping hand right now.”

Find out more about Carmel Symphony Orchestra at CarmelSymphony.org.

While there, check out the entire season of exceptional and diverse programs, an extraordinary assortment of classical and pops.