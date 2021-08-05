Indy Style

Indiana State Fair: Randy rides Hoosier Cruiser Super Wheel, fair food, free concerts, ticket giveaways, more

It’s $3 Thursdays at the Indiana State Fair! This means $3 deals all across the Fairgrounds, including $3 gate admission, $3 midway rides, and $3 food options at the food stands. Watch the videos above and below to see Amber and Randy’s day at the fair. First they spoke to Elianne Nascimento, lead singer of the band, Run Forrest Run about their performance Thursday on the “free stage.”

Run Forrest Run performs 90s songs, and has played at various venues. Over time it has evolved and diversified its audience.

The band consists of five members: lead singer Elianne Nascimento , male lead singer Clinton Long, who plays rhythm guitar when Nascimento is singing, lead guitarist Louie Rodriguez, bass guitarist Gordon Pondstar, and drummer Matt Smith. Smith is also in charge of managing the social media, marketing and promotions for the band.

When Nascimento first joined the band she noticed how the audience was mainly white males in their late 20s and early 30s. Now she sees more diversity with the audience that is represented.

“I am very proud of this because I wanted to make this focus on this band on inclusivity. We started doing more genres, and putting more female music, R&B, and Latin-inspired genres so our audience is appreciative of this,” Nascimento said. “It is nice for young girls to see somebody [like me] in a band like this.”

Some songs in the band’s eclectic 90s setlist include ”Smooth” by Carlos Santana, “Jump Around” by House of Pain and “Jump” by Kriss Kross.

Backyard Brats & Brews

Looking for a shady spot to sit back and relax during your visit to the 2021 Indiana State Fair? Located in Hoosier Spirit Park, Backyard Brats and Brews is the perfect place to grab a cold beverage, grilled brats, and other snacks while enjoying live music and yard games. With its unique “backyard barbeque” atmosphere, this family-friendly area is great for all ages. Stop by Backyard Brats & Brews open from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM daily during the Fair.

Hoosier Cruiser Super Wheel

New to this year’s fair: the Hoosier Cruiser Super Wheel allows fairgoers to soar to new heights on the largest Ferris Wheel in the state of Indiana! Standing a whopping 150-feet tall, this giant wheel will be located on the north stretch of the State Fairgrounds and will operate daily throughout the fair. Riders can enjoy one of the wheel’s 36 climate-controlled gondolas that comfortably seats 4 to 6 guests for a breathtaking, birds-eye view of the Fairgrounds and beyond!

The Cheese Lady

Sarah Kaufmann, aka The Cheese Lady, returns to the 2021 Indiana State Fair to carve another masterpiece made entirely of cheese!

Sarah is one of only 2-3 artists in the world who work with cheese as their preferred medium.

At this year’s State Fair, she’ll be carving over 1200 pounds of Indiana cheese contributed by Pace Dairy, Crawfordsville, into a salute to the Hoosier Spirit!

Sarah works inside a refrigerated cooler at the Purdue Ag/Hort Building. Fair visitors can watch her work during the early part of the fair; the creation will remain on display through the end of the fair.

Sarah began carving in 1981 and has honed her craft during a career of appearances throughout the US at fairs and festivals, conventions, trade shows, grand openings and other high-profile events. She has carved numerous celebrities in cheese (Mario Andretti, Jon Stewart, Paul Newman, Carrie Underwood), the Chicago skyline, and a gigantic 1900-lb astronaut to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the moon landing. She has demonstrated her talent at NBA Finals, Super Bowls, on The Chew, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, Harry Connick Jr’s talk show, and more. She estimates she has completed 2500 carvings…and counting.

Sarah’s appearance at the Indiana State Fair is sponsored by American Dairy Association Indiana.

