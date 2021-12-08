Indy Style

Indianapolis Ballet to perform ‘The Nutcracker’

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

It’s back! Indianapolis Ballet is bringing The Nutcracker back to The Murat at Old National Centre live and in-person!

This is happening on December 10 – 12, as well as a one-hour abbreviated version at the Toby at Newfields on Dec 17 – 19.

Victoria Lyons, founding artistic director of the Indianapolis Ballet, and Rowan Allegra, Indianapolis Ballet company dancer, joined us today to share more about the show, and they even got Randy Ollis to learn a few move!

For more information visit:

indyballet.org

Instagram:  @indyballet                                                                                                    

Facebook:  @indyballet

