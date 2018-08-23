Indianapolis native makes qualifying attempt at Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships Video

The most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series wraps up the 2018 season this weekend at the Ironman National.

James "Bo" Cooper, Motocross rider/full-time IUPUI student, is attempting to qualify for the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, the 12th and final round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

More than 100 of the world’s best riders from around the world will converge on Ironman Raceway for this annual event.

Go to www.ProMotocross.com for a full schedule of events, and follow @promotocross on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.



