Indianapolis Symphonic Choir performs ahead of Festival of Carols

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Symphonic Choir is celebrating their 85th anniversary season by making the holidays merry! They are performing in the annual Festival of Carols, a Midwest family tradition.

Although the Symphonic Choir is best known for performing classical music, Festival of Carols features a selection of fan-favorite and traditional holiday music such as “Joy to the World,” “Do You Hear What I Hear?” and Kenny Loggins’ “Celebrate Me Home.” Timeless classics will be intertwined with holiday film favorites, a visit from Santa, and Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Here are the performance dates and locations:

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7 p.m. – Warren Performing Arts Center*

Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8 p.m. – The Palladium, Carmel

Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3 p.m. – The Palladium, Carmel

Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 3 p.m. – The Palladium, Carmel*

*Denotes performance with sign language (ASL) interpretation.

The Indianapolis Symphonic Choir will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 PCR test for anyone ages 12 years and older for all self-produced productions in the 2021-2022 season.

You can enter to win two tickets to Festival of Carols here.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.indychoir.org.