Indy Dog Whisperer: Advice for family dogs to better get along

These two dogs from different paths of life are on a journey to better get along.

Indy Style’s George Mallet got advice from Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, on some behavior issues his dogs are having now that they’re both living together.

