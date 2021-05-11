Indy Style

Indy Dog Whisperer: ‘It’s all about elevation’; why height matters to dogs

Never ever let a dog sleep in your bed! Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us today to explain why this rule is so important as well as others involved with your dog’s height and elevation.

1. Understand What Elevation Means to a Dog

Dominant dogs seek high ground

A place of greater power and assertiveness

Dogs can react more intensely to tall people

2. Institute “Elevation Rules” at Home

No couch (when you’re present)

No human bed (ever!)

“Own” the high places to signal leadership

3. “Get Low” for Fearful Dogs

Helps submissive dogs feel less hesitant helps

Terrified dogs feel less threatened and more confident

For more from the Indy Dog Whisperer visit, IndyDogWhisperer.com and Instagram.com/the_indy_dog_whisperer.