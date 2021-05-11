Indy Dog Whisperer: ‘It’s all about elevation’; why height matters to dogs

Never ever let a dog sleep in your bed! Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us today to explain why this rule is so important as well as others involved with your dog’s height and elevation.
1. Understand What Elevation Means to a Dog
- Dominant dogs seek high ground
- A place of greater power and assertiveness
- Dogs can react more intensely to tall people
2. Institute “Elevation Rules” at Home
- No couch (when you’re present)
- No human bed (ever!)
- “Own” the high places to signal leadership
3. “Get Low” for Fearful Dogs
- Helps submissive dogs feel less hesitant helps
- Terrified dogs feel less threatened and more confident
For more from the Indy Dog Whisperer visit, IndyDogWhisperer.com and Instagram.com/the_indy_dog_whisperer.