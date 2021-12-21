Indy Dog Whisperer: Tips to get your dog through holidays

When it comes to holidays, this is a prime opportunity for dogs to be extremely overwhelmed by all of the new sights, sounds and smells.
Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, has a few tips to help make holiday events a better experience for your dog and those around them.
1. Big gatherings can be challenging for dogs
– Dogs can become overexcited (leashing can help)
– Dogs can become anxious (may need to create a quiet place in a back room)
– Consider daycare if possible during events
2. Be careful with “scraps”
– Garlic, onions, grapes, raisins and chocolate are toxic for dogs
– Plain meat scraps are okay if unseasoned
3. Keep decorations out of reach
– Dogs get curious about new items
For more information visit, TheIndyDogWhisperer.com.