Indy Dog Whisperer: Tips to get your dog through holidays

by: Tierra Carpenter
When it comes to holidays, this is a prime opportunity for dogs to be extremely overwhelmed by all of the new sights, sounds and smells.

Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, has a few tips to help make holiday events a better experience for your dog and those around them.

1. Big gatherings can be challenging for dogs

     – Dogs can become overexcited (leashing can help)

     – Dogs can become anxious (may need to create a quiet place in a back room)

     – Consider daycare if possible during events

2. Be careful with “scraps”

     – Garlic, onions, grapes, raisins and chocolate are toxic for dogs

     – Plain meat scraps are okay if unseasoned

3. Keep decorations out of reach

– Dogs get curious about new items

For more information visit, TheIndyDogWhisperer.com.

