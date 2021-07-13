Indy Style

Indy Dog Whisperer: Why your dog barks so much, how to get them to stop

by: Tierra Carpenter
There are many things that can cause your dog to bark, and Nathan Lowe, the Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us today to share what they are and how you can get them to stop!

1. Reasons a Dog Barks

     – Possessive protection

     – Threat protection

     – Demand

2. “Styles” of Barking

     – “Machine Gun” bark (to ward off)

     –  Paced bark (to alert the pack)

     –  Yipping bark (indicates excitement)

3.  How to Address Unwanted Barking

     –  Face the dog

     –  Step into the dog

     – Make the dog back away

For more information visit, theindydogwhisperer.com.

