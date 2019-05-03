Indy Film Fest features world premiere of "Good Monsters" Video

It's an event that brings Hoosiers together year-round to enjoy a shared experience around film. We're talking about the Indy Film Fest!

Here to tell us more about this year's lineup is Craig Mince, Artistic Director, Indy Film Fest, and Ryan Balas, Director, “Good Monsters.”

• A number of critically acclaimed films mark the 16th annual Indy Film Fest lineup, including THEM THAT FOLLOW with Academy-award winning actress Olivia Coleman of THE FAVOURITE, WILD ROSE with Julie Walters, YESTERDAY telling a tale of a world without The Beatles and THE ART OF SELF DEFENSE starring Hoosier Jesse Eisenberg.

“Good Monsters” World Premiere

Friday, May 3, The Toby at Newfields, 7 p.m.

Film Bio:

After facing the imminent death of a loved one, Eric Stine, a biracial, Indianapolis-based artist, embarks on a cross country journey of discovery, art, and inspiration. Good Monsters is a colorful film that shows Stine’s struggle to understand how his life and work have been affected by his estranged, imprisoned father.

What is the Indy Film Fest?

The Indy Film Fest is a 10-day film festival in the spring. In its 16th year, the Fest seeks to champion movies that entertain, challenge and expand perspectives in Indianapolis and beyond.

What kind of films will there be?

Guests will enjoy numerous full-length and short films from filmmakers from around the globe. Genres cover a wide range including comedy, drama, animated, documentary and more. A full list of films and screening times is available on www.indyfilmfest.org.

This year, moviegoers will see many films with strong Indiana ties; that was a focus for the 16th year.

Event's impact on the Indianapolis community:

Indianapolis is becoming the go-to destination in the Midwest for film. This event celebrates that and puts Indianapolis and the Indy Film Fest on the map. From May 2-May 12, hundreds of film critics, film lovers, and filmmakers will flock to Newfields to see more than 140 films, our largest Fest yet, that represent the best in traditional and independent film from around the world.

Additionally, moviegoers can see “Indiana on the Big Screen,” a short film block on Monday that compiles all the short films with Indiana ties.

What can attendees expect?

The Fest is about much more than simply watching great films. In addition to more than 140 screenings, the Indy Film Fest provides entertainment of all kinds, including meet and greets with actors and filmmakers, and plenty of receptions and parties.

The Fest kicks off on Thursday, May 2 with the opening night dark thriller THEM THAT FOLLOW. Academy-award winning actress Olivia Coleman of THE FAVOURITE and Indiana-native Jim Gaffigan play characters inside a snake-handling church deep in Appalachia where the pastor’s daughter is forced to confront the community’s deadly tradition through a forbidden relationship.

WILD ROSE brings three chords and the truth as the awards night film on May 4. Moviegoers will tap their toes with Jessie Buckley as she plays a Scottish woman fresh out of prison and juggling her dead-end job, two children and a judgmental mother (played by Julie Walters) while trying to make it to Nashville to live out her dream of playing country music.

As the Indy Film Fest continues to grow in reputation, the film selection also grows in notoriety. On Friday, May 10, Indy Film Fest will host a special screening of YESTERDAY. Yesterday, everyone knew The Beatles. Today, only Jack remembers their songs. He’s about to become a very big deal.

Then the Fest will close on May 11 with THE ART OF SELF DEFENSE, a dark comedy starring Hoosier Jesse Eisenberg. Eisenberg plays Casey, a man who is attacked at random on the street and enlists in a local karate dojo, led by a charismatic and mysterious sensei (Alessandro Nivola), in an effort to learn how to defend himself.

Where can people get tickets:

The best way to get access to these films is to become an Indy Film Fest Member. Ticket packages start at $50 and offer benefits year-round. All members receive discounts on individual ticket sales and merchandise, a member-exclusive t-shirt, access to parties and more! Fans of film, register at www.indyfilmfest.org/membership.

How can people meet filmmakers?

We have a number of filmmakers flying in to Indianapolis for this year’s Fest and many of them will hold meet and greets or Q&A panels before or after their screenings. Check out the lineup online at www.indyfilmfest.org to see what films will feature their folks!

• Tickets are available at www.indyfilmfest.org.