Indy hosts first International Lightsaber Tournament this weekend

Indy Lightsaber Academy proudly presents the first ever Indy International Lightsaber Tournament!
Teams from England, France, Canada, and the USA compete in three-day tournament at the Irsay Family YMCA at CityWay to crown champions in single and team combat. 

Michael Tucker, President and Headmaster; Madison Hart, Board Secretary and Form IV instructor; and Brian G. Hartz, Vice President and Form II instructor, discuss and demonstrate various techniques and moves that will be taught at the public combat workshops. 

Tickets are $10 for two-day tournament pass and $10 to participate in the public workshop on August 24. 

All ticket sales help support the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis’ annual campaign, providing financial assistance to every Indy family to join the Y for fun and fitness. Schedule:
Friday, August 24 
4:00 – 10 p.m.
Public lightsaber combat workshops with instructors from international saber schools

Saturday, August 25
12:00 – 10 p.m.
Solo (1 v 1) lightsaber tournament 

Sunday, August 26
10:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Team (2 v 2) lightsaber tournament

Go to the event’s Facebook page for more info. 

